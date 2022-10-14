Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Conference for Women helps showcase Hoosier state
It is the largest event of its kind in the Midwest and organizers of the Indiana Conference for Women says this year’s event is nearing a sellout. Indiana Conference for Women Coordinator Billie Dragoo-Garcia has more on how the conference helps showcase Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
How do Indiana colleges & universities rank?
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings and three Indiana schools are among the top 100. The website says with the first “early decision” college-application deadline due on November 1, the list gives college-bound seniors more information to help decide the best school for them.
Inside Indiana Business
Haywire expands its managed Wi-Fi services
Haywire, an Indianapolis-based fiber broadband service provider, is expanding its coverage throughout central Indiana. The ISP says it has signed agreements with eight new multifamily communities to provide internet and managed Wi-Fi services. The project will expand coverage to nearly 2,500 apartment units, houses, townhomes and commercial spaces. The company...
Comments / 0