ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle

Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly

It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

A loss to the Giants? Ravens are latest who can’t believe it

With the Giants leaving the NFL flabbergasted with five wins in their first six games, there are a lot of excuses coming from the opposing locker rooms. With the exception of the Green Bay Packers — whose head coach Matt LeFleur admitted the Giants “kicked our butts” — there isn’t a team that has admitted the Giants really beat them.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
InsideHook

The Top Week 6 NFL Storylines: Kliff Kingsbury, Cooper Rush and Tom Brady

With October’s third edition of Monday Night Football in the rearview mirror, the sixth week of NFL action is in the can. While we can’t get to everything — like what former NFL QB Robert Griffin III enjoyed about playing on the road — here are four of the top Week 6 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a stellar video of Bill Belichick rejecting rookie special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s attempt to gift him the football after a fumble recovery in Week 6.)
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary

PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy