Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Giants on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s reckless interception: ‘Oh, s--t, he might throw it to us’
As the Giants celebrated on the field Sunday afternoon — with yet another improbable comeback win in the books — defensive tackle Nick Williams approached his coordinator, Wink Martindale. “Good s--t, Wink,” Williams told Martindale, praising his play calling. “Thanks,” Martindale said. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly
It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Mocks Cowboys After Sunday Night Win (Video)
After a huge victory, the Philadelphia coach basked in the win on the way to the locker room.
A loss to the Giants? Ravens are latest who can’t believe it
With the Giants leaving the NFL flabbergasted with five wins in their first six games, there are a lot of excuses coming from the opposing locker rooms. With the exception of the Green Bay Packers — whose head coach Matt LeFleur admitted the Giants “kicked our butts” — there isn’t a team that has admitted the Giants really beat them.
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts takes huge, necessary step with win over Cowboys
It did not go well last time Jalen Hurts faced the Cowboys. It was Week 3 last year at AT&T Stadium, and Anthony Brown picked off Hurts’ third pass of the game and then Trevon Diggs picked off his third pass of the second half and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott gave workout before Eagles game an “A” grade, return coming
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott took snaps from center and threw for about 20 minutes in a workout before Sunday’s game against the Eagles
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Giants rookie Wan’Dale Robinson gives offense a jolt, his mother a football
The best part of Wan’Dale Robinson’s day was still in front of him. The Giants’ rookie receiver had just caught three passes for 37 yards, including the first touchdown of his NFL career, but he had one more thing he needed to do to make his day complete.
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: ‘Lots of interest’
The Panthers are open for business. The NFL rumor mill is buzzing with trade rumors after Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. The Panthers’ biggest trade chip is Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. Here’s the latest:. ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Carolina Panthers are listening to...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz set to miss Eagles reunion at Lincoln Financial Field
Carson Wentz is expected to miss his second reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles this year following his offseason trade from the Indianapolis Colts to Washington Commanders. On Monday, Washington announced Wentz had surgery to repair the broken ring finger on his right hand. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Wentz is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.
The Top Week 6 NFL Storylines: Kliff Kingsbury, Cooper Rush and Tom Brady
With October’s third edition of Monday Night Football in the rearview mirror, the sixth week of NFL action is in the can. While we can’t get to everything — like what former NFL QB Robert Griffin III enjoyed about playing on the road — here are four of the top Week 6 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a stellar video of Bill Belichick rejecting rookie special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s attempt to gift him the football after a fumble recovery in Week 6.)
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary
PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Comments / 1