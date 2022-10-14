Read full article on original website
Kingston’s school district looks to revamp its communications processes
The Kingston City School District is changing its communications plan, with an eye on being proactive rather than reactive. A presentation of the plans during a meeting of the Board of Education last month shows a measured approach based on the RACE model, which prioritizes Research, Action planning, Communication, and Evaluation. School officials said the plan will be underway during the current 2022-23 school year, and will be fully enacted during the 2025-26 school year.
Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
Campus safety: The most prevalent crime at SUNY New Paltz is the most preventable
When shopping colleges, a major aspect to consider is campus security. While there have been incidents on college campuses nationwide, the New York State University Police force work to keep SUNY students, faculty and staff safe. About 7,000 students attend the SUNY New Paltz, and SUNY Police work to protect...
Newburgh shootings spur local schools to review sports event safety
A nationwide spate of gun violence around high school sporting events has some local school districts looking more closely at how to keep everyone safe at games. In recent weeks, high school and youth football games have been marred by nearby gun violence in far-reaching places like Middletown, Delaware; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Bogalusa, Louisiana; and Ontario, California. And on Friday, September 30, three people were shot and wounded in the parking lot outside of a Newburgh Free Academy varsity football game.
Newberry Artisan Market opens in building beloved by Saugerties residents
The J.J. Newberry store on Main Street in Saugerties looked almost abandoned a bit more than a week ago. Now it is a vibrant art gallery, with 30 local Hudson Valley artisan vendors including fine jewelry, antiques, collectibles, handmade clothing, art, pottery and more. The Market held its grand opening on Saturday, October 15 and opened a retrospective painting exhibit the following day.
Endless Fun for Families at Kartrite Resort & Waterpark
Endless Fun for Families at Kartrite Resort & Waterpark. We love all sorts of travels and adventures with the kids, but that doesn’t always mean hopping on a plane or taking a long road trip with chrouses of “are we there yet.” Luckily, there are tons of ways to have the best weekend ever in New York state with a family travel adventure to Kartrite Resort & Waterpark.
Milford couple pursues philanthropy via Pike Community Foundation
MILFORD, PA -- What happens when a local couple has lived in Milford for 40 years, been married for 50 years and asks, “How can we now make good of all this community has given us?”. Chuck and Celeste O’Neil, of Milford recently opened a fund with Greater Pike...
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role
A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties
The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
RBW is holding open houses at its Ulster world headquarters
Where they work affects how people work, workplace experts have long realized. Humans are extremely sensitive to their work surroundings. Workplace cultures where people feel happy, safe, appreciated and supported assist employees to feel empowered and productive. The availability of light, natural or artificial, is one of the most important...
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th
A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Let’s have only good thoughts (when possible)
It’s not the 60’s anymore. The message of love, unity, compassion and understanding for the other, regardless of circumstances, in today’s political climate of division and blame, seems corny, even to me. I took an informal survey of as divergent a group I could find in Ulster...
Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County
We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Six days to shop for Hudson Valley art without leaving home
Fall for Art will celebrate its 26th anniversary celebration from 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 through 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Twenty-six years ago, Judy Polinsky suggested that the Jewish Federation of Ulster County sponsor an art event for Hudson Valley artists to gather together in one space to show and sell their artwork. Twenty-six years later, Fall for Art is now established as a premier art and community fundraising event.
