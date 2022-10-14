ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston’s school district looks to revamp its communications processes

The Kingston City School District is changing its communications plan, with an eye on being proactive rather than reactive. A presentation of the plans during a meeting of the Board of Education last month shows a measured approach based on the RACE model, which prioritizes Research, Action planning, Communication, and Evaluation. School officials said the plan will be underway during the current 2022-23 school year, and will be fully enacted during the 2025-26 school year.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Newburgh shootings spur local schools to review sports event safety

A nationwide spate of gun violence around high school sporting events has some local school districts looking more closely at how to keep everyone safe at games. In recent weeks, high school and youth football games have been marred by nearby gun violence in far-reaching places like Middletown, Delaware; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Bogalusa, Louisiana; and Ontario, California. And on Friday, September 30, three people were shot and wounded in the parking lot outside of a Newburgh Free Academy varsity football game.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Newberry Artisan Market opens in building beloved by Saugerties residents

The J.J. Newberry store on Main Street in Saugerties looked almost abandoned a bit more than a week ago. Now it is a vibrant art gallery, with 30 local Hudson Valley artisan vendors including fine jewelry, antiques, collectibles, handmade clothing, art, pottery and more. The Market held its grand opening on Saturday, October 15 and opened a retrospective painting exhibit the following day.
SAUGERTIES, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Endless Fun for Families at Kartrite Resort & Waterpark

Endless Fun for Families at Kartrite Resort & Waterpark. We love all sorts of travels and adventures with the kids, but that doesn’t always mean hopping on a plane or taking a long road trip with chrouses of “are we there yet.” Luckily, there are tons of ways to have the best weekend ever in New York state with a family travel adventure to Kartrite Resort & Waterpark.
MONTICELLO, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Milford couple pursues philanthropy via Pike Community Foundation

MILFORD, PA -- What happens when a local couple has lived in Milford for 40 years, been married for 50 years and asks, “How can we now make good of all this community has given us?”. Chuck and Celeste O’Neil, of Milford recently opened a fund with Greater Pike...
MILFORD, PA
101.5 WPDH

Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role

A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties

The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

RBW is holding open houses at its Ulster world headquarters

Where they work affects how people work, workplace experts have long realized. Humans are extremely sensitive to their work surroundings. Workplace cultures where people feel happy, safe, appreciated and supported assist employees to feel empowered and productive. The availability of light, natural or artificial, is one of the most important...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th

A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Let’s have only good thoughts (when possible)

It’s not the 60’s anymore. The message of love, unity, compassion and understanding for the other, regardless of circumstances, in today’s political climate of division and blame, seems corny, even to me. I took an informal survey of as divergent a group I could find in Ulster...
hudsonvalleyone.com

Six days to shop for Hudson Valley art without leaving home

Fall for Art will celebrate its 26th anniversary celebration from 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 through 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Twenty-six years ago, Judy Polinsky suggested that the Jewish Federation of Ulster County sponsor an art event for Hudson Valley artists to gather together in one space to show and sell their artwork. Twenty-six years later, Fall for Art is now established as a premier art and community fundraising event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

