Elyria 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
Woman charged with drug trafficking: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 5, a driver was stopped for not having a valid license. She also had an outstanding warrant. During an inventory of the car, six pounds of marijuana was discovered. The woman was charged with drug trafficking and operating without a license. Theft: Lear Nagle Road. A man reported...
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
Man found guilty for role in attempted murder of police officer in Warren
A man was found guilty for two counts of attempted murder in Warren Friday for a 2020 case where shots were fired at police officers.
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
How '911 Crisis Center' Dispatchers Handled A Threatening Intruder At Woman's Home
At Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Police Week is a time for celebration — and, as always, concern for officers in the field. At Chagrin Valley Dispatch, an Ohio emergency dispatch center, Police Week is an annual celebration of the work officers do and their tight relationship with dispatchers. “We work...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
Family of 4 found dead in Elyria home after apparent murder-suicide
ELYRIA, Ohio -- Four people were found dead in their Elyria home Saturday night shortly after a man called 911 saying he had killed his family and was about to kill himself, Elyria police said in a press release. Elyria police arrived at the home in the 200 block of...
2 plead in fight leading to Canfield Fair shots fired incident
Two of the women accused of starting a brawl that led to gunshots being fired outside the Canfield Fair this summer have entered guilty pleas in court.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Shots fired at Lyndhurst police Wednesday afternoon; no arrests have been made
LYNDHURST, Ohio – Shots were fired at Lyndhurst police officers Wednesday afternoon while they were investigating a homicide in Cleveland, police said. Lyndhurst officers were near Locke Avenue and East 123rd Street at about 4:05 p.m. investigating the homicide of Dailyn Ferguson. Ferguson, 23, was shot and killed May...
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge
A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Alleged cheating walleye fishermen indicted on multiple felony counts in Ohio
When they got busted for allegedly cheating at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) event a few weeks back, there were plenty of catcalls for Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski to be placed under arrest. Just about two weeks later, the angry mob’s request has come to fruition. Runyan...
