klkntv.com

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Millions of Americans will now be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. In August, the Federal Drug Administration approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. Over 48 million Americans suffer from perceived hearing loss, 1 in 8 people ages 12...
klkntv.com

Negative experiences spiked in high schoolers since the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new survey found negative experiences were common with high schoolers during the pandemic. Events such as physical or emotional abuse, food insecurity, loss of a parent’s job, electronic bullying, dating violence and sexual violence. Those experiences were linked to higher prevalence of poor...
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

How to volunteer with Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Food Bank of Lincoln says volunteers play an important role in their operations. Around 5,100 individuals completed more than 24,700 hours of volunteer service at the Food Bank in 2021. As we get closer to the holidays, volunteers are needed to help process incoming food donations,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Journey coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Lincoln next year. The band will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 25, as part of its “Freedom Tour” and will feature special guest Toto. Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll hall of famers, will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Peaceful demonstration in Lincoln for Hazara Genocide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday afternoon for a peaceful demonstration about the Hazara Genocide in Afghanistan. It was organized by the Hazara Community in Nebraska after another attack was aimed at a Hazara school. On Sep. 30, a girls’ high school was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
WAVERLY, NE

