Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Millions of Americans will now be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. In August, the Federal Drug Administration approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. Over 48 million Americans suffer from perceived hearing loss, 1 in 8 people ages 12...
Negative experiences spiked in high schoolers since the pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new survey found negative experiences were common with high schoolers during the pandemic. Events such as physical or emotional abuse, food insecurity, loss of a parent’s job, electronic bullying, dating violence and sexual violence. Those experiences were linked to higher prevalence of poor...
Bryan and LPS team up to give students a head start on health care careers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A first of its kind medical focus program is being offered at LPS’s Northwest High School in partnership with Bryan Health’s College of Health Sciences. The program gives juniors and seniors a head start in becoming health care providers. Jason States, the director...
Nonprofit informs Lincoln veterans on how to claim the benefits they’ve earned
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An advocate for disabled veterans came to Lincoln on Monday to help veterans understand what they’re eligible for. Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit group working to help injured service members and their families get support and access to their benefits. Mike Webb, a...
Mail-in and online registration for Nebraska voters is due Friday for General Election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday for the Nov. 8th General Election. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 who has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation is encouraged to register.
Nearly $286,000 in tax revenue collected from Lincoln casino in first week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its first monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. And thanks to Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino, which opened on Sept. 24, Nebraska gor a total of $285,963.03 in gaming tax revenue in September. The money will be divided...
Bennet teen raises money for local children’s hospitals through haunted trail
BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) — One 16-year-old Bennet resident has spent almost a decade gathering donations of art supplies for children in local hospitals. But in recent years, Cameron Steinblock changed his method to one that utilizes the Halloween season. “This is something we started, I started about three years...
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
Lincoln City Council approves alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The alcohol will flow at Husker basketball games this season. The Lincoln City Council voted on Monday night to authorize the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Nebraska games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The council wasn’t supposed to vote on the measure on Monday....
Former Husker Zavier Betts arrested in Sarpy County on misdemeanor warrant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant from Iowa, the La Vista Police Department said. Zavier Betts, who was a Nebraska wide receiver from 2020 to 2021, was pulled over for speeding in Sarpy County around 1:30 a.m., Capt. Dee Barcal said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
How to volunteer with Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Food Bank of Lincoln says volunteers play an important role in their operations. Around 5,100 individuals completed more than 24,700 hours of volunteer service at the Food Bank in 2021. As we get closer to the holidays, volunteers are needed to help process incoming food donations,...
Journey coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Lincoln next year. The band will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 25, as part of its “Freedom Tour” and will feature special guest Toto. Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll hall of famers, will...
Peaceful demonstration in Lincoln for Hazara Genocide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday afternoon for a peaceful demonstration about the Hazara Genocide in Afghanistan. It was organized by the Hazara Community in Nebraska after another attack was aimed at a Hazara school. On Sep. 30, a girls’ high school was...
Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That total consists of $250,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to contents. LFR said the fire spread to the attic of two two-story units before it was contained.
