Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Roberts County Saturday. According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling 91 mph on 1-29 and conducted a traffic stop. The car...
Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry
HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
