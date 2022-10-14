ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why fuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher By 11%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 78.1% to $0.0787 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Zovio Inc ZVO rose 60.2% to $0.2311 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO rose 37% to $14.36 in pre-market trading. LG Chem, Ltd. to Acquire AVEO Pharmaceuticals...
Benzinga

Roche Posts Lower Quarterly Sales As Demand For COVID Products Slide

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY Q3 FY22 sales reached CHF14.74 billion, down 6% Y/Y due to lower sales from COVID-19 treatments and diagnostics. "The third quarter of 2022 was particularly challenging due to base effects, as the demand for COVID-19 medicines and tests was exceptionally high in the same quarter of 2021," the company said.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy