Reason.com

The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Reason.com

Biden's Marijuana Pardons Could Benefit Some 10,000 People With Misdemeanor Records

The mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders that President Joe Biden announced last week will affect nearly 7,000 U.S. citizens convicted of simple possession under federal law during the last few decades, according to an updated analysis that the U.S. Sentencing Commission (USSC) published yesterday. Within that group, 6,577 cases involved just marijuana, while 415 also involved other drugs, which are not covered by Biden's proclamation.
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Leave StarKist Antitrust Ruling in Place

Ruling in fact applied well-settled framework, tuna buyers say. Canned tuna buyers leading antitrust litigation over an industrywide price-fixing scheme urged the US Supreme Court to stay out of their dispute with StarKist Co., which had asked the justices in August to strip the long-running case of its class action status.

