More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
The FBI is abusing a law meant to protect women getting abortion to punish pro-life protesters outside clinics, Republicans claim
Dozens of Congressional Republicans are demanding a briefing on the FBI's use of a pro-choice law to crack down on people protesting outside of abortion clinics, according to an impassioned letter sent to bureau Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday. The letter, led by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep....
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Trump’s DOJ dismissed victims of police killings: Biden’s must reopen their cases
There are starkly different experiences for those who encounter law enforcement in this country. There are those who stand with, or even above the law — people who routinely evade accountability, who leave these encounters unscathed. Then there are Black people. It has been six years since my brother,...
Federal judge calls Florida's Stop WOKE act 'dystopian'
“We believe in academic freedom, so long as you say what we want you to say. That sounds like something George Orwell wrote."
West Virginia Attorney General pushes back against Biden’s net zero highway rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was one of 20 attorneys general nationwide to file comments pushing back against a new Biden Administration rule requiring the U.S.'s highways to be reduced to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Could Benefit Some 10,000 People With Misdemeanor Records
The mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders that President Joe Biden announced last week will affect nearly 7,000 U.S. citizens convicted of simple possession under federal law during the last few decades, according to an updated analysis that the U.S. Sentencing Commission (USSC) published yesterday. Within that group, 6,577 cases involved just marijuana, while 415 also involved other drugs, which are not covered by Biden's proclamation.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 at South Carolina church
Roof challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black church in South Carolina.
Supreme Court Urged to Leave StarKist Antitrust Ruling in Place
Ruling in fact applied well-settled framework, tuna buyers say. Canned tuna buyers leading antitrust litigation over an industrywide price-fixing scheme urged the US Supreme Court to stay out of their dispute with StarKist Co., which had asked the justices in August to strip the long-running case of its class action status.
