Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
Amid rising provocations from Pyongyang and calls in Seoul to redeploy nuclear arms, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday that expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was "irresponsible and dangerous."
Mayor: Juarez welcomes Venezuelan migrants, but crisis could have been prevented
The mayor of Juarez says he will open a new municipal shelter to ensure migrants from Venezuela are not staying on city streets, as it happened on Sunday.
