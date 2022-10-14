Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Hammond’s Bad Luck Continues As His Grand Tour Truck Is Crashed Into His Personal Vehicle
Richard Hammond has had yet more bad luck as his new truck, a Ford Ranger, has been damaged while he was out driving a car for an upcoming Grand Tour special. The damage was, ironically – as presenter Mike Fernie tells us, done by a car that he will be driving in a future Grand Tour episode, so the DriveTribe and The Smallest Cog team are going to repair it while Hammond takes a well-deserved holiday.
Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath
Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Gives Exciting Update For Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
After a successful release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, Richard Hammond joined This Morning on ITV to talk about the episode and its resulting drama. But during the interview, he revealed a big update for fans of the Prime Video car show. The Norway special has received tonnes...
Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview
Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
Richard Hammond Alludes To Whether Grand Tour Co-Hosts Will Join Him On Latest Workshop Series
Richard Hammond has revealed that his Grand Tour co-stars, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, will not appear on the second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Fans are set to see the second series on Discovery + on Monday 17th October. In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Hammond was quizzed on...
Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?”
Richard Hammond’s Workshop series two is set to launch on Monday 17th October. In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Hammond spoke about teaching his daughter, Willow, how to drive. He explained: “I’m not sure how much I taught her in the end. She’s a perfectly competent driver but I don’t know how much I had to […] The post Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”
James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Launches A Race Team In Latest Business Gamble: “You’ll See How That Goes!”
While talking to WhatToWatch.com about the upcoming second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, Richard Hammond surprised fans when he revealed that he’d launched a race team to try and promote his business. The second series of the show will be released to Discovery+ on October 17th, and while...
Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed
The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
Emily Clarkson: Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter
Emily Clarkson is the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain. She was born on 21 July 1994 and is currently married to Alex Andrew with a baby on the way. Emily may not be following in her father’s footsteps into the world of cars, but instead pursuing her own career as a writer with her blog Pretty Normal Me (now unpublished from the web), and a published book under the same name.
Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2 Trailer and Release Date Revealed: Here’s What We Know
Richard Hammond’s Workshop saw great success after its first series was launched on Discovery+. It saw The Grand Tour presenter begin his very own business away from his co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May in the form of his car restoration garage, The Smallest Cog. The first series began...
Stab victim staggered into pub garden and died as drinkers tried to save his life
Drinkers tried desperately to save a 24-year-old stabbing victim who staggered into a pub garden after he was attacked.Michael Agyare died at the scene in southwest London despite efforts to save him. Police have appealed for information over the attack, believed to have taken place on a leafy road near a park in Kingston Upon Thames. Mr Agyare made his way into a nearby pub garden after being stabbed on Thursday evening. Drinkers rushed to help wounded Agyare and contacted emergency services. London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance arrived but could not save the young man, who died at the...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk deletes tweet that teased Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent antisemitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.On Monday, Musk tweeted out a meme that seemed to hint at potential team-up with West and Parler, the right-wing social network that the rapper entered into an agreement to acquire this week.Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.Earlier, Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate the rapper’s takeover of his right-wing social media platform, while defending him by saying...
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Fans Urinate On His Drive As Diddly Squat Farm Gains Popularity
Jeremy Clarkson has had a number of setbacks on his Clarkson’s Farm journey and unfortunately, there does not seem to be an end to this. Clarkson revealed another incident with the farm where visitors were a “bl**dy nuisance” by urinating on his driveway. The first season of...
What Is A Scandi Flick? The Meaning Behind The Grand Tour’s Latest Episode
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is a much better play on words that what most people think. Obviously, with the latest special being based in Scandinavia, it is a nod to the location but it goes further than that. The latest special showed the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May,...
The Ford Mustang Dark Horse Gets The Station Wagon Treatment
We asked you over on Instagram what you thought of the new Ford Mustang, and it’s safe to say the answers were mixed. Not only was the design a safe bet for the pony car, but there was little in the way of innovation. Yes, the marque revealed the new Dark Horse version of the S650 which offers the most powerful engine put in a Mustang so far, but even then it barely hit 500 horsepower.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals What He Thinks Of Son-in-Law After It’s Revealed He’s Going To Be Grandfather
After it was confirmed that Jeremy Clarkson is becoming a grandfather as his daughter Emily reveals she’s pregnant with her husband Alex Andrew, The Grand Tour presenter has revealed what he thinks of his new son-in-law. The two got married in May in a rural ceremony, and most recently...
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle
Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
Jeremy Clarkson Hints At Possible Brewdog Collaboration After Grand Tour Release
Jeremy Clarkson has slowly been expanding his Diddly Squat business from farming to brewing and more recently the events industry as he launches Hawkstone festivals. But now, in a move that hints at a possible collaboration, The Grand Tour presenter has visited the head quarters of Brewdog in Ellon. Posting...
Kaleb Cooper Admits Jeremy Clarkson Has “Little Knowledge, And That Is Very Dangerous” On Clarkson’s Farm
Clarkson’s Farm was incredibly successful as fans of Jeremy Clarkson watched him and his number two in command Kaleb Cooper explore the presenter’s new world of farming. The Grand Tour presenter bought his farm in 2008 during the days of Top Gear, where he contracted it out to a local farmer from Chadlington. This farmer retired in 2019 so Clarkson decided to take over the farm himself, renaming it to Diddly Squat Farm. Kaleb, who has since shot to fame, assisted him in this, and the two quickly became one of the most powerful presenting pairs on Prime Video.
Grand Tour Nation
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0