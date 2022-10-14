Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
Virginia tourism rebounds with Henrico leading the Richmond region
Tourism to Virginia and the Richmond region made a comeback in 2021.Driving the news: Statewide visitor spending was 87% recovered from pre-pandemic levels, with drivable destinations for outdoor and indoor leisure propelling the recovery, Caroline Logan, director of communication for Virginia Tourism Corporation, tells Axios. Early numbers indicate the 2022 figures will be even stronger, per the tourism report. Why it matters: Tourist spending supports 185,000 jobs in the state and nearly 24,000 in the Richmond region, according to tourism officials. What's happening: In the Richmond region, sports tourism — driven largely by youth tournaments — was the biggest lure...
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
Richmonders bought that pirate ship houseboat, and it’s now an Airbnb
The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb. Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one. Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios. Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show...
30 years of more sabor
When you think of Richmond’s most famous musical exports, what comes to mind? Maybe Jimmy Dean the sausage king? Or possibly jazz legends like Lonnie Liston Smith and James “Plunky” Branch? Probably Richmond’s punk and metal scene: Lamb of God, Avail, Municipal Waste, Strike Anywhere and of course Gwar.
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
The deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery
Reader Sarah V. asks, "Who is the deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery?"Answer: Maj. William Mayo, the Brit who laid out Richmond's streets, is likely the deadest person in Hollywood. He's the person buried there who’s been dead the longest. But he wasn't Hollywood's first burial. Frederick William Emrich, who died in June 1849 when he was 18 months old, was the first burial in the cemetery established two years prior, per Hollywood Cemetery. But back to Mayo. He died in 1744 and was originally interred at his Henrico County plantation, Powhatan Seat, named such because it was thought to be the pre-English settlers center of the Powhatan Confederacy. In 1894, more than 100 years after his death, Mayo's descendant had "the dust of all the Mayos and others buried at Powhatan Seat" moved to Hollywood.
Two people killed, 10 hurt in eight Richmond shootings
Richmond Police reported eight different shooting incidents that happened between Friday and Sunday. Two of these shootings were fatal and an additional 10 adults were injured.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
Why these 'sweet, inquisitive and curious' llamas were in Chesterfield
The public was invited to a meet-and-greet with a herd of "sweet, inquisitive and curious" llamas outside a Chesterfield hotel Saturday afternoon.
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
