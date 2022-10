(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Car Show, Cider and Donuts. Palmer Auto Service LLC is hosting a Hot Rod Halloween Car Show in conjunction with the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Halloween. A variety of classic and customized vehicles will be on display at 222 S. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am till 1 pm.

