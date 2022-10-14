Read full article on original website
Related
Positively New Jersey: How did a car damaged by Hurricane Ida end up in Turkmenistan?
How does a car that was totaled by the floods that hit New Jersey after Hurricane Ida wind up back on the road in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan?
News 12
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued
A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James.
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
News 12
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
Authorities said a woman was killed and two children were injured when a car plowed into them while they were at a food pantry Saturday morning in Lakewood. A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
Lawmakers in Trenton move to restrict how, where gun owners can carry concealed guns in New Jersey
A landmark Supreme Court decision issued in June means it could soon be easier for people to carry concealed guns in New Jersey, and lawmakers in Trenton today moved to restrict how and where gun owners can carry.
News 12
NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
Gov. Hochul signs bill to help stop growing catalytic converter thefts
The Comprehensive Catalytic Converter Theft bill requires new car dealers to supply a catalytic converter serial number etching kit, starts a statewide database to track the sale and recycling of catalytic converters at scrap yards, and adds heavy fines for noncompliance. The bill also earmarks more than $20 million for local law enforcement to maintain databases and other tech to track thieves.
Comments / 0