EQUALibrium Live: The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area
The Latino community in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina is increasing. According to the 2020 census, North Carolina’s Latino population grew by 40%, which was the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state with, about 170,000 Latinos settling in Charlotte. The influx of Latinos...
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
The CMS District 4 school board race features a hard-fought rematch, plus a newcomer
The race for the District 4 seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board features a rematch between two people who vied for the job in 2017, with a political newcomer joining the mix. When Carol Sawyer and Stephanie Sneed ran for school board in a three-person race five years ago, Sawyer...
Step By Step: How To Vote Absentee By-Mail In North Carolina
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide. First, collect your absentee ballot. (Want to know how to request one? Do that...
2022 Election Voter Guide: CMS Board Of Education
To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies. Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):. I am a CMS graduate. I have two grandchildren who are graduates from...
In CMS District 1 school board race, a longtime incumbent faces four challengers
When Rhonda Lennon Cheek was first elected to represent District 1 on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board in 2009, she was a parent activist with three children enrolled in CMS. Thirteen years later they’ve all graduated. And Cheek, who’s a nurse by profession, announced in May that she would not seek a fourth term.
Retired educator and former board member vie for the CMS school board's District 5 seat
Two candidates are running to fill the District 5 seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, with incumbent Margaret Marshall stepping down. Lisa Cline and Trent Merchant both say their experience positions them to jump right into all the tasks awaiting new board members, such as improving academic outcomes and finding a new superintendent.
2022 Election Voter Guide: Gaston County Schools Board Of Education
To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Gaston County Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies. Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):. Graduate of Gaston County, family of educators, family enrolled in and graduated...
Budd and Graham talk foreign policy in joint Charlotte campaign stop
North Carolina GOP U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd campaigned with South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Monday in Charlotte, holding a discussion on national security issues. Budd and Graham said that the Biden administration has been weak on foreign policy, which they said has emboldened the nation’s rivals and led...
