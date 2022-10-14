Dear Dr. June: A close friend of mine suggested I start eating at home more. She knows I like to cook and she likes to eat when I do cook. I also like to go out and eat for lunch or dinner. My husband enjoys eating out too and we go out to eat twice a week. We stopped during the pandemic but now we enjoy going out again. My friend is concerned about the economy and thinks we should be more conservative. It’s nice to be concerned but I don’t think it’s her business. What are your thoughts? Signed, ReeAnn.

