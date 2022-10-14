Read full article on original website
Lady Laker Volleyball begins district tournament today
The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play in the 16th District Tournament this evening at Metcalfe County High School. The Lady Lakers enter the tournament as the top seed and will take on Metcalfe County beginning at 5 p.m. Metcalfe County defeated Cumberland County 3-0 on Sunday to advance in...
Laker Band tops in Class 1A at BOA Super Regionals in St. Louis
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had a great run in the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regionals at The Dome at the America’s Center as they were the first place in Class 1A over the weekend. The Laker band, under the direction of Curtis...
Lakers fall at Elizabethtown, return home on Friday
The Laker Football team struggled on the road at Elizabethtown Friday night, falling 54-7 to the Panthers. With the loss, the Lakers have lost seven in a row as they fall to 1-7 on the season. The Lakers return home this weekend after three consecutive road games in a big...
Russell in ‘green’ on COVID map; Cumberland, Clinton back to ‘yellow’
Russell County, along with most of the state, is in the green, or low level of community spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties are two of only 16 Kentucky counties that currently has a medium level of...
Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs
Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs
Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday October 16th, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born July 5th, 1955, in Casey Co., KY, a daughter of the late Freeman and Rethel Proxedia Lawson Owens. Adella was the widow of Phillip William Sears.
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
