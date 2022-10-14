Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO