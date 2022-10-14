Read full article on original website
Goss: Fed will continue to apply the brakes, may change target
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss saw the latest inflation numbers as further evidence that the Federal Reserve will continue to try to apply the brakes to the American economy. "The inflation rate is declining, but not as fast as we expected," Goss said. "With the Federal...
Mayor: Juarez welcomes Venezuelan migrants, but crisis could have been prevented
The mayor of Juarez says he will open a new municipal shelter to ensure migrants from Venezuela are not staying on city streets, as it happened on Sunday.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Hurricane Ian Losses Rain Down on This Insurer: What Investors Need to Know
Progressive faces $760 million in losses relating to the hurricane. Here's why it can weather the storm.
EPA to ban flea, tick collars linked to brain damage in children
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
