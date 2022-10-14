ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and “For the Birds” exhibit

Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss turning 50, her acting career, and her lifestyle brand, Goop. Then, Martha Teichner travels to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to experience an exhibit called “For the Birds.” “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Singer Mikaben dead at 41 after collapsing on stage during concert in Paris

Haitians are paying tribute to singer Mikaben, whose death Saturday night during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack during a performance, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
