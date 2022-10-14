Read full article on original website
CBS News
Mark Wahlberg moved from California to Nevada to give his kids "a better life"
Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for "a better life." Wahlberg recently appeared on "The Talk" where he addressed balancing work and fatherhood. "That is the biggest challenge," he said. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home." Right now for the Massachusetts...
Musician-social activist John Legend on the continuing struggle for justice
John Legend most definitely qualifies as a superstar: Two Emmys, 12 Grammy's, one Oscar and a Tony, an accomplishment so rare it merits a word of its own: an EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). He's also a social activist; and sometimes he blends the two, as...
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and “For the Birds” exhibit
Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss turning 50, her acting career, and her lifestyle brand, Goop. Then, Martha Teichner travels to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to experience an exhibit called “For the Birds.” “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
Singer Mikaben dead at 41 after collapsing on stage during concert in Paris
Haitians are paying tribute to singer Mikaben, whose death Saturday night during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack during a performance, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
Singer Noah Kahan on highly-anticipated album "Stick Season"
Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is out with a new album. The album, "Stick Season," was written and recorded in Vermont. Jan Crawford traveled to Vermont to talk to Kahan about his new music and why it's resonating with so many people.
