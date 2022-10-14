Rob Lowe Shares His Favorite Treats to Snack on During the Halloween Season

Rob Lowe is a major fan of sweets but he eats a low-carb diet. So, how does he sneak in those delicious treats during the Halloween season? Good question! And we have the answer.

Parade.com chatted with the actor about his favorite ways to eat healthy—while not missing out on the one thing he loves: sweet treats.

Lowe, 58, first tried the Atkins diet 20 years ago and has stuck with the program for more than two decades. So how does he deal with cravings for sugary sweets around Halloween? By reaching for two essential Atkins products, of course.

"One of the things that I'm so glad that we were able to concoct was a way to do the fun things that we want to do without throwing it all away, so you can have your candies on Halloween," he said.

But what are his favorites? "The Atkins Pecan Caramel Cluster, the Atkins peanut chocolate peanut butter cups are fan-flipin'-tastic," he said.

"That's my go-to when I want candy. I mean, you know, I eat the high-protein, low-carb Atkins way all the time. But I want my candies. I want to have the ability to have fun still. And one of the things I love is that we're able to come up with these kinds of treats that give you the ability to do that," he said.

And, if you're a fan of the NFL like Lowe, you will want something to munch on at those football tailgates. Lowe's favorite way to stick to his low-carb diet during football season is by munching on cheeseburgers.

The actor loves his cheeseburgers, but to keep it low-carb, he opts for a lettuce wrap instead of the bun. "For me, it's every bit as good as going, you know, crazy and having the old school cheeseburger, and you don't have any guilt. It's a win-win," he said.

The actor also loves the brand-new nacho cheese protein chips, adding that they are great for snacking on while watching your favorite football team play.

Lowe also offered some advice to fans looking to kickstart their health journey.

"The No. 1 thing is—I have actual tips and then a philosophical tip. And I think the philosophical tip is super important: Don't get caught up in results at the beginning, just like the guys and gals at Nike said, 'just do it'," he said.

"But the thing I talk to people about is whatever you can do, however small it may be, is worth doing. So, you know, and then I think once you get your mind right, the rest of it comes easy."