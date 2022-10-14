ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Rob Lowe Shares His Favorite Treats to Snack on During the Halloween Season

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNB6e_0iYj8KT500

Rob Lowe is a major fan of sweets but he eats a low-carb diet. So, how does he sneak in those delicious treats during the Halloween season? Good question! And we have the answer.

Parade.com chatted with the actor about his favorite ways to eat healthy—while not missing out on the one thing he loves: sweet treats.

Lowe, 58, first tried the Atkins diet 20 years ago and has stuck with the program for more than two decades. So how does he deal with cravings for sugary sweets around Halloween? By reaching for two essential Atkins products, of course.

"One of the things that I'm so glad that we were able to concoct was a way to do the fun things that we want to do without throwing it all away, so you can have your candies on Halloween," he said.

But what are his favorites? "The Atkins Pecan Caramel Cluster, the Atkins peanut chocolate peanut butter cups are fan-flipin'-tastic," he said.

"That's my go-to when I want candy. I mean, you know, I eat the high-protein, low-carb Atkins way all the time. But I want my candies. I want to have the ability to have fun still. And one of the things I love is that we're able to come up with these kinds of treats that give you the ability to do that," he said.

And, if you're a fan of the NFL like Lowe, you will want something to munch on at those football tailgates. Lowe's favorite way to stick to his low-carb diet during football season is by munching on cheeseburgers.

The actor loves his cheeseburgers, but to keep it low-carb, he opts for a lettuce wrap instead of the bun. "For me, it's every bit as good as going, you know, crazy and having the old school cheeseburger, and you don't have any guilt. It's a win-win," he said.

The actor also loves the brand-new nacho cheese protein chips, adding that they are great for snacking on while watching your favorite football team play.

Lowe also offered some advice to fans looking to kickstart their health journey.

"The No. 1 thing is—I have actual tips and then a philosophical tip. And I think the philosophical tip is super important: Don't get caught up in results at the beginning, just like the guys and gals at Nike said, 'just do it'," he said.

"But the thing I talk to people about is whatever you can do, however small it may be, is worth doing. So, you know, and then I think once you get your mind right, the rest of it comes easy."

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

How to Stream 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Halloween 2022!

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most beloved Halloween specials ever, and let's be honest: We could all use some adorable, wholesome distractions for Halloween. The Peanuts special, which originally aired on CBS in 1966 (earning an Emmy nomination) wasn't just famous for its Halloween theme, but also for Snoopy's iconic air-battle with the unseen Red Baron.
Parade

The O'Brien Family Agrees: Hallmark's Bittersweet 'Chesapeake Shores' Series Finale 'Will Make You Grab a Fistful of Tissues'

The dramatic Chesapeake Shores series finale, dubbed "All Or Nothing At All,” on Sunday, Oct. 16, promises tearful moments. What we can look forward to is the full-circle wedding of Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) and the joyous arrival of Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby boy, all part of a week of major celebration.
Parade

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wear Witch Halloween Costumes for TikTok Pizza Run

Besties Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber took fans along for a spooky pizza night adventure, and they look like they had a "Wicked" good time. The two stepped out with their skin painted green, donning sleeveless black dresses that they accessorized with long black gloves. The green hue could be indicative of several characters, but the witchy aesthetic most likely points to Wicked's Elphaba, AKA the Wicked Witch of the West, as the inspo for their attire.
Parade

Dog's Petrified Reaction to Halloween Decorations Goes Viral on TikTok

One dog was pawsitively *spooked* by its owner's front yard Halloween display. TikTok user Lilly Flores shared a hilarious video of her dog's reaction to the family's Halloween decor that has garnered up quite an impressive reaction from the internet. In the video, the dog, Maverick, looked completely frozen in...
Parade

It’s Most Memorable Year Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 5 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It will be a poignant night on Dancing with the Stars when the 12 remaining couples perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. “Honestly, I’ve lived a lot of big moments in my life, I’m thankful for those," Shangela told Parade.com. “So, I’m really excited to be able to share with you what my most memorable year is next week on the show. Because so many people who have been with me on my journey know the highs and the lows, it’s going to be a really special night. It’s going to really be something powerful. And, hopefully, people can draw some kind of inspiration from the year that I will never forget the most in my life, and it gives them something to motivate them as well.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Parade

A Shocking Departure! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?

We're about halfway through Dancing with the Stars' 31st season. And that meant a huge step up for the remaining 12 pairs, as they were tasked with showing a new side of themselves to the judges and America by preparing a dance from their "most memorable year." By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Parade

18 Best 'Clueless' Costume Ideas That Will Have You Looking Like a Total Betty or Baldwin

It’s been a few years since Clueless was released, but the 90s cult classic is as relevant as ever today. The lines are still quotable. The vibe is still epic. And the fashion is still iconic. From Cher’s yellow plaid mini skirt ensemble to Dionne’s show-stopping hat, the ’fits keep coming and they do not disappoint. The Clueless costume design runs the gamut from preppy chic to skater style to vintage movie star, and each style fits the character who wears it to a t.
Parade

Parade

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy