Choices for a great birthday steak in Fort Worth: Two old favorites and a newcomer
Hey, Bud! It’s my 70th birthday. Where can I get the best steak?
—Name withheld in the interest of my safety
We don’t really have a great steakhouse. Grace is usually the recommendation, but the Capital Grille chain is probably the most popular. The steaks at Don Artemio Mexican Heritage are a new twist.
Looking for dinner with a piano bar
Hey, Bud! You do a good job on barbecue and burgers. How about telling us about a nice restaurant with a piano player?
—Text message from Denton
I’m afraid piano bars have gone out of style. But Mercury Chophouse downtown had a piano player at one point, and same for Lili’s Bistro , 1310 W. Magnolia Ave. Call ahead.
That’s a capital ‘T’ in Tots
Hey, Bud! In your article, shouldn’t it be Tater Tot?
—Very attentive Eats Beat reader
Yes, Ore-Ida would like that brand capitalized, regardless whether you top them with Tabasco or Sriracha.
