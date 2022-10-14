Choices for a great birthday steak in Fort Worth: Two old favorites and a newcomer

Grace, Capital Grille, Don Artemio steaks





Hey, Bud! It’s my 70th birthday. Where can I get the best steak?

—Name withheld in the interest of my safety

We don’t really have a great steakhouse. Grace is usually the recommendation, but the Capital Grille chain is probably the most popular. The steaks at Don Artemio Mexican Heritage are a new twist.

A rack of bone-in filet at Capital Grille. Handout photo

Looking for dinner with a piano bar

Hey, Bud! You do a good job on barbecue and burgers. How about telling us about a nice restaurant with a piano player?

—Text message from Denton

I’m afraid piano bars have gone out of style. But Mercury Chophouse downtown had a piano player at one point, and same for Lili’s Bistro , 1310 W. Magnolia Ave. Call ahead.

Old-fashioned tunes accompany a meal at Mercury Chop House in Fort Worth. Max Faulkner/mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

That’s a capital ‘T’ in Tots

Hey, Bud! In your article, shouldn’t it be Tater Tot?

—Very attentive Eats Beat reader

Yes, Ore-Ida would like that brand capitalized, regardless whether you top them with Tabasco or Sriracha.