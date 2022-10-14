ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Choices for a great birthday steak in Fort Worth: Two old favorites and a newcomer

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Grace, Capital Grille, Don Artemio steaks

Hey, Bud! It’s my 70th birthday. Where can I get the best steak?

—Name withheld in the interest of my safety

We don’t really have a great steakhouse. Grace is usually the recommendation, but the Capital Grille chain is probably the most popular. The steaks at Don Artemio Mexican Heritage are a new twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6IpV_0iYj8EAj00
A rack of bone-in filet at Capital Grille. Handout photo

Looking for dinner with a piano bar

Hey, Bud! You do a good job on barbecue and burgers. How about telling us about a nice restaurant with a piano player?

—Text message from Denton

I’m afraid piano bars have gone out of style. But Mercury Chophouse downtown had a piano player at one point, and same for Lili’s Bistro , 1310 W. Magnolia Ave. Call ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVmMu_0iYj8EAj00
Old-fashioned tunes accompany a meal at Mercury Chop House in Fort Worth. Max Faulkner/mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

That’s a capital ‘T’ in Tots

Hey, Bud! In your article, shouldn’t it be Tater Tot?

—Very attentive Eats Beat reader

Yes, Ore-Ida would like that brand capitalized, regardless whether you top them with Tabasco or Sriracha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqGFw_0iYj8EAj00
zkruger/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
450
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy