Peace to all: Old elm was taken down and new sculpture emerged as symbol of Kansas

A peaceful place is easy to find on a bench close to a sculpture in one Johnson County city. The Olathe Cemetery Memorial Tree, carved from a dormant elm, is a symbol of life past and present. The sculpture, which stands along a path in the cemetery, is a gift from the city’s public art program.

Once among the most popular of American shade trees, the cemetery’s tree was killed by the spread of elm disease in 1960s and beyond. Thought to be 100 years old, it is no longer a tree of branches and green leaves. It now represents history and continuity of life in the home state of Kansas. Deep roots and images of butterflies, a heart and sunflowers are etched into wood.

Its longevity is unknown.

“It depends on how long it takes to delay the disease, maybe 15 to 20 years,” said Cody Kennedy, Olathe’s chief communications officer.

“To delay the decay and keep the design intact, it is sealed,” he said, adding that gives the work a rustic hue.

A canopy of color

The memorial elm, a meaningful landmark, stands tall but not alone. Mighty oaks flourish nearby in a thicket of trees in Veterans Memorial Park. As many as 23 oak varieties symbolizing courage, strength, beauty and resilience commingle with trees native to the area. Those who love fall colors are in for a treat this time of year.

In partnership with the city and members of American Legion Post 153, the Olathe Garden and Civic Club spearheaded and dedicated the memorial park in 2001. Many of the veterans who volunteered to work and commemorate their fallen comrades had lived through World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, said John Smith, chairman of Post 153’s Gold Star Families during a tribute in the park Sept. 24.

Trees, citywide

America’s Arbor Foundation named Olathe a Tree City USA in 1997. That means the city is fille with miles of shade, ornamental and fruit trees. Jared Doran, city arborist in Olathe’s forestry department, tens to their care.

Doran’s parents moved into a house in Olathe and planted 25 trees when he was in second grade. “l loved the cottonwood … so big. l loved every tree and you couldn’t get me out of climbing them,” he said. “I watched each of them growing with no idea that’s what I would do for 20 years in the industry and 17 years with the city of Olathe.”

Nor did Doran know he would be board certified as a Master Arborist by the International Society of Arboriculture.

“That’s the best,” he said. He is sometimes in the office, but “I’d rather be out there doing the work we do. We have a great team. We all climb,” he said. The goal is prune, trim, monitor, diagnose, maintain and preserve.

Trees to see

Visitors are always welcome, Doran said.

“Everyone will see trees along the trails and parks. There’s so many; such a wide variety.” He encourages visitors to look for trees that seem out of the ordinary. Ornamental and exotic varieties native to Spain, Greece, Japan, China, India and England co-exist with pines, oaks and others common to the area.

And around your own home, or in your neighborhood?

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,” said Kennedy, quoting a favorite Chinese proverb. “The second best time is now.”

For tree tours and information: olatheks.org