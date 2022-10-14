BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

WALDORF, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO