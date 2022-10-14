Read full article on original website
King Ghost
3d ago
dam dude !!!! kitty had to been the best in the universe!! u did all that to try to get her back lmao
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Ohio man who built and gift-wrapped homemade bomb in attempt to kill romantic rival in Maryland pleads guilty
BALTIMORE — An Ohio man who seriously wounded a romantic rival in Maryland by planting a homemade bomb inside a gift-wrapped box on the victim's front porch has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Wednesday to transporting...
WDTV
Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.
NBC Washington
8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland
Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Boy injured in shooting in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
Man's death at correctional facility ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired
An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say. The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway...
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
Burning Man: Police Investigating After Body Found On Fire In Baltimore
An investigation has been launched in Maryland after a man’s burning body was found in Baltimore on Sunday morning. Police say that officers were called at approximately 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue, where there were reports of a burning body.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Judge overseeing BPD Consent Decree bothered by squeegee workers
Federal judge James Bredar, the judge overseeing the Consent Decree for the Baltimore Police Department, was harassed by squeegee workers Sunday afternoon.
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
Comments / 8