NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ice Castles are back in Minnesota this winter, with the popular attraction returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. The frozen attraction, known for its slides, tunnels and sculptures, will have a new feature this year: an ice bar, offering a selection of adult beverages. There will also be a "re-imagined and enhanced light walk" and "fun whimsical winter characters" for guests to meet, a news release said.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO