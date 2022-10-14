ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Yankees vs Guardians Weather Delay: ALDS Game 5 updates in the Bronx

UPDATE: Game 5 is postponed. It has been moved to 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday. ———————————————————————————————- Can’t say Major League Baseball didn’t botch this entire ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. First, the break between Games 1 and 2 paved the way for a rain delay in Game 2 on Thursday (which should’ve been played Wednesday).
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideHook

The Top Week 6 NFL Storylines: Kliff Kingsbury, Cooper Rush and Tom Brady

With October’s third edition of Monday Night Football in the rearview mirror, the sixth week of NFL action is in the can. While we can’t get to everything — like what former NFL QB Robert Griffin III enjoyed about playing on the road — here are four of the top Week 6 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a stellar video of Bill Belichick rejecting rookie special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s attempt to gift him the football after a fumble recovery in Week 6.)
ARIZONA STATE
