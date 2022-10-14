ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Painter man dies after shooting in Accomack County

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said. A report came into the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center around 4 a.m. Saturday and referenced an unresponsive man in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy