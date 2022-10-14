Read full article on original website
Fatal crash shuts down Northbound Battlefield Blvd. intersection in Chesapeake
On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.
Traffic changes, road closures for Missy Elliott Boulevard celebration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As Portsmouth gears up to celebrate the soon-to-be-named Missy Elliott Boulevard, there will be several traffic changes in the city Monday afternoon. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound traffic along Airline Boulevard at Portsmouth Boulevard will go from three lanes to one lane, the Portsmouth Police Department said.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Missing man's truck found near his favorite fishing spot
Anyone with information can call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or the Reopen the Case Foundation at 833-RTC-FNVA. Tips can be emailed to tips@reopenthecase.org.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County Friday, according to James City County Police.
Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, several boats sink
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire displaced nine adults, a child and two dogs. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire...
13newsnow.com
Painter man dies after shooting in Accomack County
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said. A report came into the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center around 4 a.m. Saturday and referenced an unresponsive man in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
wbtw.com
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
Hampton children located safely after AMBER Alert issued
An AMBER Alert was issued for two children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, who were abducted from a Walmart in Hampton. Virginia State Police said the children are believed to be in extreme danger.
Man with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Portsmouth
The Portsmouth Police is investigating a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police told News 3 it happened just before 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Calvin Street.
Hampton children 'abducted' by father found safe, father taken into custody
Police in Hampton were looking for two children who were, according to authorities, taken by their father. Police say both children have been located safely and their father is in custody
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, according to police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, and police are investigating to try and learn the circumstances. According the a spokesperson, Chesapeake Police Officers were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive responding to a report of an adult male in the breezeway of a building who had been shot.
