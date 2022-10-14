Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m. Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off...
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man pleads guilty to DUI-related crash that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man whose car was filled with dozens of empty alcoholic drink containers when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash last year will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Sewickley man missing since September found dead
The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
wtae.com
Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead
HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
explore venango
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA. The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired […]
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
Manhunt underway after shooting suspects flee Arnold; multiple police departments join search
Police from multiple departments in the Alle-Kiski Valley were called out to search for suspects who fled after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold late Monday morning. The incident began at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
wtae.com
Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night
Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Pennsylvania woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles
A woman in Pittsburgh, PA died after she was struck by three vehicles. KDKA reports that 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking on Route 30 in Bedford County when she was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the highway. Banks was then struck by two other vehicles. No other information was given.
Early morning shooting leads to crash on Liberty Bridge
Allegheny County Police are investigating after a shooting in Dormont early Friday Morning. Officials say it happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue.
