lakercountry.com
Russell in ‘green’ on COVID map; Cumberland, Clinton back to ‘yellow’
Russell County, along with most of the state, is in the green, or low level of community spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties are two of only 16 Kentucky counties that currently has a medium level of...
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
q95fm.net
Person Struck By Semi-Truck On Interstate
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11, in London are currently investigating an incident from Thursday night. A large semi-truck is said to have hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile-marker, in the southbound lane of I-75, just after...
indherald.com
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
lakercountry.com
Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs
Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
wnky.com
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
lakercountry.com
Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs
Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
clayconews.com
Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation
STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
Golden Alert canceled for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
clayconews.com
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
WBKO
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
wnky.com
