Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities are “cowardly” acts by Vladimir Putin, the UK has said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were the “desperate acts” of a man losing the war.Meanwhile Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was preparing for talks in the US about the situation in Ukraine and other issues of shared concern.Putin failed to capture Ukrainian towns and cities with tanks, now he tries cowardly drone attacks. These are the desperate acts of a man losing a war on the battlefield.It’s why we sent air defence missiles. He won’t break the Ukrainians or our resolve...

14 MINUTES AGO