Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Putin’s attacks on civilians ‘desperate acts of man losing war’, says UK
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities are “cowardly” acts by Vladimir Putin, the UK has said.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were the “desperate acts” of a man losing the war.Meanwhile Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was preparing for talks in the US about the situation in Ukraine and other issues of shared concern.Putin failed to capture Ukrainian towns and cities with tanks, now he tries cowardly drone attacks. These are the desperate acts of a man losing a war on the battlefield.It’s why we sent air defence missiles. He won’t break the Ukrainians or our resolve...
Mayor: Juarez welcomes Venezuelan migrants, but crisis could have been prevented
The mayor of Juarez says he will open a new municipal shelter to ensure migrants from Venezuela are not staying on city streets, as it happened on Sunday.
