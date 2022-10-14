Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
With a few concessions, Persona 5 Royal is right at home on Switch
Persona 5 Royal is one of the greatest Japanese RPGs of all time and had been touted as a phenomenal PlayStation exclusive — until now. The original vanilla version, Persona 5, hit Japan in late 2016 for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The expanded Persona 5 Royal included new features such as an entire new winter semester and a new Phantom Thief character. Suffice it to say, the former PS4 exclusive Persona 5 Royal was previously the absolute definitive edition to play the amazing dungeon crawling and life sim hybrid.
Digital Trends
This indie about the horrors of social media is a perfect Halloween game
Shorter indie games have become a recent favorite of mine, and with Halloween on the horizon, I’d been on the lookout for some different horror games that I hadn’t played yet beyond the classic titles that make the rounds every year. I stumbled across #influenced, a “slow-burn horror story in kinetic novel format,” in September — and I was immediately sold. I always find myself enjoying games that incorporate social media in some way, whether that’s through making it an interactive play element or using the game’s story to dig a little into our own relationship to social media. And the added bonus of horror elements definitely doesn’t hurt!
Digital Trends
Bayonetta 3 voice actress breaks silence amid casting controversy
Jennifer Hale, the voice actress behind Bayonetta in the upcoming Bayonetta 3, has issued a statement about the situation surrounding the character’s previous voice actress, Hellena Taylor, and her claims of being underpaid to reprise her role. Controversy exploded over the weekend when Bayonetta’s original voice actor, Hellena Taylor,...
How the gig economy inspired a cyberpunk video game
The video game Citizen Sleeper critiques the gig economy in a cyberpunk "post-capitalist" future
Ten years on, here’s why I’ll always love Nintendo’s misunderstood Wii U
As I sprint down London’s Oxford Street, past a queue snaking down the puddle-soaked road, I spot a familiar face smiling back at me. “Sorry I’m late,” I splutter, muttering something about the trains. The year is 2012, and on this particularly grim November evening, my (then) girlfriend and I are huddled in the cold for the Wii U’s midnight launch. This, I thought, is the games console that will change everything.
Digital Trends
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, 2022 — and while its servers aren’t nearly as bustling as they were at launch, the game still has a thriving community and remains one of the most popular MMORPGs. Much has changed in a year, but some aspects of New World are exactly as they were in 2021.
Digital Trends
Silent Hill Transmission showcase: How to watch and what to expect
Konami has announced the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, a presentation that will provide updates on the long-dormant horror series. Rumblings of a new Silent Hill game have run rampant for years now, with several rumors (both plausible ones and conspiracy theories) floating around. That rumor mill will be replaced by facts this week as Konami will finally give fans real news. If you want to see the big moment, here’s when you can catch it and what might be revealed.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Digital Trends
Meta Quest 3 is coming, but is Quest 2 still worth buying?
Meta recently released a new VR headset, but at $1,500, the Quest Pro clearly isn’t going to replace the Quest 2 as the low-cost VR gaming device of choice. Instead, the venerable Quest 2’s only true competition for a standalone VR headset in the U.S. might come from the next-generation headset, the Meta Quest 3.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem — Old Protector trophy and achievement guide
A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s heartrending tale of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, seeking answers about a mysterious illness is a captivating one, and it’s filled with no shortage of twists and turns along the way. About halfway through the game, though, you’ll finally reach a sanctuary that promises to house some answers — though not all may be as it first seems. Moreover, this section of the journey is also where you can earn the Old Protector trophy or achievement, which tasks you with interacting with all of the old protector’s items while exploring the sanctuary.
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
Digital Trends
The scariest MCU characters ranked
The MCU is famous for its lighthearted and kid-friendly vibe. Most of its films are notorious for their abundance of jokes and low stakes, amounting to colorful and visually dazzling but unimpactful stories. The heroes are all clean-cut and safe, paragons of correctness and physical beauty. Meanwhile, most of the villains in the MCU are somewhat forgettable, posing only a fleeting challenge to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and acting more like nuisances than genuinely dangerous threats. All in all, there seems to be no room for weird or unconventional in the MCU, much less scary.
Comments / 0