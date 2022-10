The family of George Floyd has said it is considering taking legal action against Kanye West after the rapper alleged that the 46-year-old man died from drug abuse. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder in May 2020. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes while the unarmed Black man was handcuffed and lying face down on the street, crying “I can’t breathe”.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO