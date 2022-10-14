Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
WHEC TV-10
Six-day search for missing woman continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
13 WHAM
NYSP: Multi-car crash on I-390 South involving tractor trailer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer and three cars on I-390 South Monday. It happened near the Ridge Road exit in the Town of Greece. News 8 crew on scene report that Greece Police, New York State Police, and the Ridge Road Fire District all responded […]
WHEC TV-10
WHEC TV-10
Armed robbery at Rite Aid on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 p.m. RPD officers were sent to the Rite Aid in the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving at least one armed suspect. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money/merchandise when the police arrived. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for April arson on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a fire that happened back in April. It happened on April 19th on Monroe Avenue at a building that houses the “Blue Taro” restaurant and several apartments. Firefighters say when they arrived they found multiple fires in a hallway and along the side of the building.
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Asking the Public's Help in Tracking Wanted Man
(WENY) - New York State Police out of Bath are asking for the community's help in tracking down a wanted man. State police say 34 year old Adam Hosmer is wanted on a violent felony warrant out of Steuben County on two charges of burglary. He is believed to be in the Avoca area.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened. The video shows part of the warehouse is destroyed. But it also...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man faces weapons charges after argument over disassembling stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing weapons charges after police responded to an argument over someone disassembling a stolen car on Sunday morning. Rochester police said the owner of the car got into an argument with a suspect who was disassembling the car on Myrtle Street near Laurel Street. The owner told police that the suspect displayed a gun, causing the owner to run from the scene.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Two missing local teens found safe Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding two missing teenagers. Timothy Jenkins, 14, of Penfield and Haley Fairley, 14, of Perinton. They were last seen together on Friday morning in the area of O’Connor Road, in the Town of Perinton. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester bank exec charged with defrauding 2 victims out of more than $500k
According to prosecutors, none of the property investments came to fruition.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing woman from Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person from the Town of Henrietta. The missing woman is Nancy Loja Caguana, who was last seen in the area of Erie Station Road in Henrietta on October 7. She is described as a Hispanic woman,...
Rochester police make arrest in connection to Rand St. shooting
The 45-year-old was identified as the shooter responsible for leaving a city resident with non-life-threatening injuries.
University at Buffalo Police investigating deadly stabbing on North Campus
University Police are continuing to investigate a deadly stabbing Friday night on the North Campus in Amherst.
