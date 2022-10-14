Read full article on original website
Good Samaritans step in to help man with recent cancer diagnosis during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa — It's harvest season for farmers across the state. It's a race against the elements to cultivate their crops. Doug Arnold would've been there this year, but a cancer diagnosis has kept him home. “He loves being out there in the field,” Doug Arnold’s son, James Arnold...
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
