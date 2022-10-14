ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch

Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius

One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
BROOKLYN, NY
worldboxingnews.net

’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles

Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
mmanews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture

Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP

Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Boxing Scene

Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World

Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
worldboxingnews.net

Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London

World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy