Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
worldboxingnews.net
’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles
Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Boxer Caleb Plant mimed digging a grave to celebrate a violent knockout in New York
Caleb Plant returned a Knockout of the Year candidate when he violently finished Anthony Dirrell with an incredible hook shot in this highlight clip.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture
Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP
Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Boxing Scene
Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World
Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
worldboxingnews.net
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Comments / 0