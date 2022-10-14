Read full article on original website
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week
Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
New shallow water well design shows promise to help Maine farms be more climate resilient
MAINE, USA — The University of Maine is conducting a study to examine how a new shallow water well design, which was originally created for residential use, can benefit local farmers in a changing climate with an increased likelihood of drought conditions. Joseph Ayotte, a hydrologist at the U.S....
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum: An Out of This World Experience
Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the joy of experiencing new cultures and the excitement of exploring our amazing world. The small yet charming community of Bethel in west-central Maine is home to one of the most fascinating collections of gems, minerals, and meteorites. It is all part of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum and is a must-see if you are visiting this beautiful region of Maine. Prior to our visit I had no idea of the geological significance of this area and found it both interesting and educational to learn about the world-class collection of gems on hand and how the museum came to be in this fairly remote region of Maine.
