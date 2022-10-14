ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
I-95 FM

Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week

Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile

Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
MAINE STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum: An Out of This World Experience

Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the joy of experiencing new cultures and the excitement of exploring our amazing world. The small yet charming community of Bethel in west-central Maine is home to one of the most fascinating collections of gems, minerals, and meteorites. It is all part of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum and is a must-see if you are visiting this beautiful region of Maine. Prior to our visit I had no idea of the geological significance of this area and found it both interesting and educational to learn about the world-class collection of gems on hand and how the museum came to be in this fairly remote region of Maine.
BETHEL, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy