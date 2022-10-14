Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the joy of experiencing new cultures and the excitement of exploring our amazing world. The small yet charming community of Bethel in west-central Maine is home to one of the most fascinating collections of gems, minerals, and meteorites. It is all part of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum and is a must-see if you are visiting this beautiful region of Maine. Prior to our visit I had no idea of the geological significance of this area and found it both interesting and educational to learn about the world-class collection of gems on hand and how the museum came to be in this fairly remote region of Maine.

BETHEL, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO