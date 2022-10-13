Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
kchanews.com
Human Trafficking in Iowa Doc Film in Charles City Sunday
A documentary that chronicles illegal human trafficking will have a special showing in Charles City this weekend. The film “Gridshock” will be presented during a free showing at the Charles Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, who says human trafficking can...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
cbs2iowa.com
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
Smallest Ghost Town In America Left in Shambles After Iowa Flood
Iowans are no strangers to some devastating weather events. A town that's just less than one square mile wide transformed into a ghost town overnight after a major weather disaster in the early 2000s. There are 26 "ghost towns" in the state of Iowa, and this one might be the smallest.
Waterloo Business Lays Off About 100 Employees
On Monday, one major manufacturing company announced that there would be some changes within the company. Some of those changes are affecting Waterloo residents. A Waterloo manufacturer will be laying off employees whilst facing a major low in consumer demand. Omega Cabinetry, located at 1205 Peters Drive, is getting rid of approximately a fifth of their staff members, according to a report.
Official Opening Day Set For New Marion Library
It appears the wait is almost over. After construction delays and issues with the supply chain, we have an official opening day for the new Marion Public Library!. Back in late September, the Corridor Business Journal reported that the library hoped to open sometime before November 15th. But a Facebook post from the Friends of the Marion Public Library has the new official opening date!
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
