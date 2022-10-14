iHeartMedia-Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs

ATLANTA, Ga. — iHeartMedia-Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced.

A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to WSB Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. The video shows Lauter riding in the backseat of car and appearing to repeatedly use the “n-word.”

The same spokesperson says “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.” Employees were notified of his separation from the company Thursday, though the video dates back to August of last year.

New Jersey and Texas based attorney Jason Castle, says he and Roosevelt Jean represent the employee who recorded that cell phone video. “This wasn’t a gotcha moment, he said it in the presence of four executive employees, one of whom happened to be Black,” he said.

Castle says the video was recorded while Lauter was riding in a SUV with two other iHeart employees.

He says they were leaving a charity event in Atlanta.

According to Castle’s client, this wasn’t the first time Lauter has used racially insensitive language around employees.“People are going into work, day in and day out and they are enduring this type of environment, this type of discrimination,” Castle said.

Lauter is not currently facing criminal charges.

