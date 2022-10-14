ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 9

Related
WJHL

VA recommends $2M for SWVA trails, campsites

New funding would connect Devil’s Fork, Flag Rock and Big Cherry Reservoir SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) announced the recommendation of millions in funding for projects in Southwest Virginia Friday, including $2 million slated for a regional trail and camping system. According to a release from […]
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Virginia Business

SWVA projects recommended for $10.6M in federal funds

Dickenson County industrial site, Wise County energy lab among projects. Eight Southwest Virginia economic development projects totaling $10.6 million have been recommended for federal funding under Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday. Referred to the federal Office...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Ballad: 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on October 14 that 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area, and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The region’s positive rate as of Friday is 13.7%, up 2.3% from last week. The full COVID scorecard for October 14 can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy