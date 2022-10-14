Read full article on original website
Related
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing Woes
My father has recently experienced more hospital stays than most adults during his lifetime since having a heart attack and heart transplant in the 1980s. Miracles of modern medicine have kept him alive thus far, though his quality of life has taken a turn - at least as an in-patient. The food has gotten much worse than in the past.
VA recommends $2M for SWVA trails, campsites
New funding would connect Devil’s Fork, Flag Rock and Big Cherry Reservoir SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) announced the recommendation of millions in funding for projects in Southwest Virginia Friday, including $2 million slated for a regional trail and camping system. According to a release from […]
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
Virginia Business
SWVA projects recommended for $10.6M in federal funds
Dickenson County industrial site, Wise County energy lab among projects. Eight Southwest Virginia economic development projects totaling $10.6 million have been recommended for federal funding under Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday. Referred to the federal Office...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin reconfirms goal of investing in nuclear energy
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reconfirming his goal of investing more into nuclear energy. Southwest Virginia could become home to the nation's first small modular reactor, or SMR, due to the aggressive plan from Youngkin. Just 11 days after announcing the goal in the 2022...
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
Ballad: 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on October 14 that 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area, and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The region’s positive rate as of Friday is 13.7%, up 2.3% from last week. The full COVID scorecard for October 14 can […]
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
JCPD: Man arrested after officers respond to shots fired complaint
A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Saturday.
993thex.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
4 injured in fiery crash involving Jeep, tractor-trailers on I-81 in Smyth County, VSP says
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to police. Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 41. According to the VSP, two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes of […]
California couple trafficked meth from West Coast to Southwest Virginia
"I'm connected with the Sinaloa Cartel" -- A California couple has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in rural Southwest Virginia.
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
wcyb.com
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
Comments / 9