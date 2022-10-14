Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Falls to Indiana in Five Set Thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated on the road in five sets on Sunday, Oct. 16, falling 3-2 to Indiana (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-23, 10-15) at Wilkinson Hall. The Spartans fought to cut an eight-point deficit in set five to just three, but Indiana hung on to claim victory.
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men Close Out Homestand against Rutgers Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer completes a two-game homestand, taking on Rutgers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX by celebrating women within the program. Veronica Bolanos and Miriam Bingham will be on the...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
msuspartans.com
Hackett Tied for Fourth Place, Michigan State Tied for Ninth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational
East Lansing, Mich. – Drew Hackett is tied for fourth place individually and Michigan State's men's golf team is tied for ninth place among 16 teams at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational, being played at Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Fla. The 16-team field, playing on the...
msuspartans.com
Women’s Golf Tees Off on Monday at Tar Heel Invitational
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team is back in action this week, beginning play in the Tar Heel Invitational at the Governor's Club in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 17. The two-day, 54-hole tournament, which includes seven teams ranked among the top-50 teams in the country by Golfstat, concludes on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Sets New Program Attendance Record
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball played in front of the largest crowd in Spartan volleyball history on Friday night with 7,326 fans in attendance at the Breslin Center. Friday night's crowd breaks the mark of 6,838 set at the Jam Jenison match in 2016. The Spartans were defeated by No. 24-ranked Michigan, 3-0 (25-17, 30-28, 25-22), but the overall score doesn't accurately depict just how close the match.
Football World Reacts To Significant Mike Hart News
The Michigan fanbase received some incredible news about former Wolverines star Mike Hart on Saturday morning. Hart was back on the sideline before a massive showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. It was a welcomed sight after a terrifying scene unfolded last weekend. During the first...
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal
There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Fall in Close Matchup with No. 3 Northwestern
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Holding a 1-1 tie until the fourth quarter, Michigan State field hockey fell to No. 3 Northwestern, 3-1, at Ralph Young Field Friday afternoon. The Spartans fall to 6-7 overall and 0-6 in the Big Ten with the loss. Northwestern moves to 11-3 and 2-3 on the season.
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Late Flurry Falls Just Short, 3-2
East Lansing -- Michigan State nearly came all the way back from a 3-0 second-period deficit, scoring twice in the third period and putting forth a flurry of shots in the final minute but fell, 3-2, to No. 16 UMass-Lowell and split the weekend series. MSU scored early and late...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, tweets he's 'home' while on Michigan State return visit
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) star David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, has already made plenty of headlines during his recruitment. The Oklahoma native has consistently spoken very highly of Oklahoma and Michigan State and also insisted that he's a recruit who can't be ...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
msu.edu
DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game
This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
How Ann Arbor-area teams fared in Week 8 of the Michigan high school football season
Dexter made several timely defensive plays and stayed unbeaten with a hard-fourth 21-14 victory over Saline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts (8-0) clinched the SEC-Red title when Brock Komaroni made a game-winning tackle in the game’s final seconds, stopping Saline (6-2) just short of the end zone. Dexter’s defense was similarly unyielding at the end of a first half, with Gerzon Herter knocking away a potential touchdown pass on the final play before the break.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
