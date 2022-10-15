ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Above-average temperatures for the weekend, rain for Monday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Beautiful weather will continue to move in for the weekend ahead, where High pressure will give us mild days and cool nights.

WHAT'S NEXT: Changes are on the way for next week; with rain chances around for Monday & Tuesday and a drop in temps to follow afterwards.

TROPICS:

There are two disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

KARL - In the southern end of the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm KARL lingers, slowly drifting southwards, where it'll make landfall in Southern Mexico late tonight into Saturday morning. It poses no threat to the US & the Northeast as well.

Out in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, is a disturbance that has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days. It is expected to head slowly west/northwest into the Central Atlantic Ocean.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says great weather with above-average temperatures are in store for the weekend

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with cool and crisp air and a light breeze. Lows: upper 40s to 50.

SATURDAY: *Pick of the week* - Sunny, mild to warm temps in the afternoon with a comfy breeze! Get out and enjoy! Highs: upper 60s to low 70s. Lows: mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy but still nice, with more clouds after sunset. Highs: mid to upper 60s. Lows: mid 50s.

MONDAY: Showers for the morning commute with on/off showers through the day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs: mid 60s. Lows: upper 40s to 50.

TUESDAY: A chance for showers is in the morning with a cold front passing by during the day. Temps will start to go down as winds pick up. Highs: mid to upper 50s. Lows: low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with below average temps and a light breeze. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy with temps slowly on the rise. Highs: upper 50s. Lows: low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: upper 50s to low 60s. Lows: upper 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, temps near seasonable levels. So far, no issues. Highs: low to mid 60. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

