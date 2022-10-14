ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week

A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
FOX Carolina

SCEMD launches new earthquake preparedness resource for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) staff are expected to hold a media preview and speak on the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina. This comes after Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 as earthquake preparedness week for 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
ANDERSON, SC
live5news.com

SC gas prices remain flat over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw no change last week as the state’s average price per gallon remained at $3.33, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.09 on Sunday while...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In South Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Located in Sullivan's Island, The Obstinate Daughter serves up Southern...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
wcn247.com

Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina

LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

