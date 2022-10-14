Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Ready for a cooldown? Temperatures could match coldest high temperature Wednesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving toward the Lowcountry could help temperatures come close to breaking a temperature record by the middle of the week. The lowest high temperature on record for Wednesday is 62 degrees set in 1974, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said. That cold front...
WJCL
Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week
A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
live5news.com
‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
South Carolina emergency officials launch earthquake preparedness website
South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a brand-new tool to help residents prepare for earthquakes.
counton2.com
South Carolina’s Department of Education releases the 2021-22 public school rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools. Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district....
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
FOX Carolina
SCEMD launches new earthquake preparedness resource for SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) staff are expected to hold a media preview and speak on the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina. This comes after Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 as earthquake preparedness week for 2022.
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
country1037fm.com
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
live5news.com
SC gas prices remain flat over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw no change last week as the state’s average price per gallon remained at $3.33, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.09 on Sunday while...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In South Carolina
There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Located in Sullivan's Island, The Obstinate Daughter serves up Southern...
wcn247.com
Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina
LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
Comments / 0