Virginia State

Gov. Younkin announces proposed $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced that $5 million...
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Youngkin visits Bristol, says he is ‘on crusade’ against fentanyl

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday. Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course. The academy teaches a course on the challenges […]
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
VA recommends $2M for SWVA trails, campsites

New funding would connect Devil’s Fork, Flag Rock and Big Cherry Reservoir SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) announced the recommendation of millions in funding for projects in Southwest Virginia Friday, including $2 million slated for a regional trail and camping system. According to a release from […]
Safest state in America? Virginia ranks well as a whole but cybersecurity lacking

What is the safest state in America? It depends on what metrics you are looking at. During National Cyber Security Awareness Month, TOP Data looked at a map of security levels in all 50 states for cybercrime. More than 5 billion sensitive records were compromised through online breaches in 2018 and 2019, according to Online Trust Alliance.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

