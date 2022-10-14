Read full article on original website
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
WSET
Gov. Younkin announces proposed $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced that $5 million...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin, Rep. Griffith recommend more than $10M for 8 projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday that 8 new projects in Southwest Virginia will be recommended to receive funding. The funds would come from Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant program. “These projects selected support our goals of...
theriver953.com
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Youngkin visits Bristol, says he is ‘on crusade’ against fentanyl
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday. Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course. The academy teaches a course on the challenges […]
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
Washington Examiner
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants
(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
VA recommends $2M for SWVA trails, campsites
New funding would connect Devil’s Fork, Flag Rock and Big Cherry Reservoir SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) announced the recommendation of millions in funding for projects in Southwest Virginia Friday, including $2 million slated for a regional trail and camping system. According to a release from […]
Augusta Free Press
Safest state in America? Virginia ranks well as a whole but cybersecurity lacking
What is the safest state in America? It depends on what metrics you are looking at. During National Cyber Security Awareness Month, TOP Data looked at a map of security levels in all 50 states for cybercrime. More than 5 billion sensitive records were compromised through online breaches in 2018 and 2019, according to Online Trust Alliance.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
