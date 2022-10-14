ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
KSAT 12

Power line falls on top of West Side home, starting fire

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to a West Side home early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of El Paso Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
foxsanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
