KSAT 12
Man trying to cross West Side highway hit, killed by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 151 late Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Highway 151, on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man for...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while trying to cross West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a car crossing a major West Side highway. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road. Police said when they arrived on the scene and saw a white four-door car stopped with...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after slamming car into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police suspect a driver who crashed his car into a tree was driving under the influence. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver lost control and slammed into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Fire crews had to cut...
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after major crash on I-10 on Northwest Side
Police have not said if anyone was hurt.
Six car pileup led to section of I-10 closed
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident north of downtown led to a part of Interstate 10 being closed. The crash happened on I-10 east bound before Exit 203, which is from Woodlawn to Culebra Road. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the roads have opened. The San Antonio Police...
foxsanantonio.com
One man dead, another in the hospital after a double shooting during car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and the person trying to help him is in the hospital after being shot on the Southwest Side. The double shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road. Police said they first got a call for...
foxsanantonio.com
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
KSAT 12
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say...
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
foxsanantonio.com
4-year-old fatally struck after woman accidentally runs her over with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 4-year-old girl died Friday after she ran into the street and was hit by a car. Officials were called around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's South Side. The driver told police she failed to see...
KSAT 12
Power line falls on top of West Side home, starting fire
SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to a West Side home early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of El Paso Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
foxsanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Northeast Side gas station
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a QuikTrip gas station and assaulting a victim. The robbery occurred Oct, 3, at a QuikTrip gas station on NE Loop 410 towards the Northeast side of town. According to the police, the suspect walked into the...
foxsanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
