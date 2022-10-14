How to watch Bronny James high school basketball tournament: Schedule, rosters, start times, TV channel & live stream for 2022 Top Flight Invite

When the Celtics open their season against the 76ers on Tuesday, it will kick off a year-long tribute to the late, great Bill Russell, who passed away back in July. Shortly after his passing, the NBA announced that every team will wear a No. 6 jersey patch, every court will have a No. 6 with a shamrock on the floor and the No. 6 will be retired league-wide (aside from players who are grandfathered in for already wearing the number).

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO