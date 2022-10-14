Read full article on original website
My worst moment: When Paul Feig was fired from his first TV job ever
People are weird everywhere. But there’s a specific sort of weirdness that comes to the fore when it’s a small town, where eccentricities seem to exist in high relief. The Fox mockumentary series “Welcome to Flatch,” now in its second season, is all about capturing that. Paul Feig is one of the show’s executive producers. “Whereas a city is sometimes about how impersonal everything is, a small ...
‘Black Adam’ producers say they made ‘a lot of edits’ to cut violence to obtain PG-13 rating
Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn say Warner Bros. had to make a number of edits to get a PG-13 rating for Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent antisemitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.On Monday, Musk tweeted out a meme that seemed to hint at potential team-up with West and Parler, the right-wing social network that the rapper entered into an agreement to acquire this week.Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.Earlier, Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate the rapper’s takeover of his right-wing social media platform, while defending him by saying...
