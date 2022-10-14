ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Jae Cousins
7d ago

By now everyone should have been able to put the two together. If not, dont bother crying about what u voluntarily asked for

Julie beamon
6d ago

when did the cancer rate start showing up? at the same time that blood clots and myocarditis. I had never known anyone fortunately that had these issues. now its everyone that that I come in contact with. it's really high in our area . praying for all.

Shae Sileci
6d ago

It's no shock, the government allows Cancer causing products to be in the very air we breathe, our food, our water, the soil etc..

