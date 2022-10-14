Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"
Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
tennisuptodate.com
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
Yardbarker
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Musetti, Nakashima and Wolf hit new career-highs, Auger-Aliassime returns to top-10 and bolsters Turin hopes
He came out of the gates at No 59 in the world in 2022. Promising, wildly talented, but inconsistent and injury prone, it wasn’t clear what type of year Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti would muster up. 10 months later, we know. The Italian has steadily climbed the rankings and...
Yardbarker
"Giving wild card to retiring player would have been a waste" - Seppi slams Italian Tennis Federation
Andreas Seppi had a successful tennis career that lasted for many years. After 20 years on the ATP Tour, he chose to announce his retirement, which seems to have come out of nowhere. Although the Italian never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, he managed to...
