ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
lastwordonsports.com

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï

Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
tennisuptodate.com

Svitolina gives birth to baby girl Skai with husband Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina has given birth to a daughter confirmed to be named Skai Monfils together with her partner Gael Monfils. They emerged the tennis' favourite couple a few years ago after Monfils was spotted in her box for the Australian Open. Since then they saw their relationship blossom into a wonderful marriage with a daughter now arriving as well.
tennismajors.com

Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth

While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"

Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
tennisuptodate.com

¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
Yardbarker

52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Yardbarker

"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement

Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy