Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Rapper Coolio died on son’s birthday after flying to LA for his grandson’s birthday party as cause of death a mystery
Coolio tragically passed away on the day of his son’s birthday and had just attended his grandson’s birthday party on the morning of his death. The iconic ‘90s rapper was pronounced dead just before 5pm last Wednesday after being found unresponsive in a friend’s apartment's bathroom in Los Angeles.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Kevin Hart mourns the death of his father Henry Witherspoon
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced on Instagram the death of his father.
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
