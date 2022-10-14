ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
