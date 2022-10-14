ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex.

The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash Street Place Apartments.

Police ask the community to avoid the area during the investigation.

A CPD spokesman said officers responded to the apartment complex for a report of an unable scene around 1:50 a.m. A police dog and a crisis negotiation team are also at the location.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscast once new information is released about this incident.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman injured, arrested after shots fired incident

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman was injured with gunshot wounds and later arrested after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of E Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly mother & son lose everything in Pettis County house fire

A Pettis County man and his elderly mother lose everything in a fire that started in a piece of farm equipment. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an area northeast of LaMonte on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to respond to a small fire ignited on an agricultural implement. The operator was able to escape and extinguish the fire before crews arrived. But sparks from the original fire spread to nearby vegetation and quickly spread.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council appoints new police review board members amid board struggles

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council appointed five new members to the Citizens Police Review Board on Monday night. The board has experienced a lot of drama recently, as resignations have poured in. The appointments were made after public interview sessions held by the City Council on Monday. The council appointed Edward Barnes, Xavier Scruggs, The post Columbia City Council appoints new police review board members amid board struggles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

