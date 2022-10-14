Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex.

The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash Street Place Apartments.

Police ask the community to avoid the area during the investigation.

A CPD spokesman said officers responded to the apartment complex for a report of an unable scene around 1:50 a.m. A police dog and a crisis negotiation team are also at the location.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscast once new information is released about this incident.

