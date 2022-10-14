Read full article on original website
AT&T Illinois To Pay $23M To Resolve Probe Into Unlawfully Influence Of Madigan
(Chicago, IL) — AT&T Illinois is agreeing to pay 23-million-dollars to resolve a federal criminal investigation into allegations the telephone giant unlawfully influenced former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The company admitted to arranging payments of 22-thousand-dollars to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward in assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. The grand jury added an additional criminal charge to the indictment brought against Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, earlier this year. Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy. The new charges come after Madigan was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving ComEd in 2020.
IDOR Extends Income Tax Filing Due Date For Corporations
(Chicago, IL) — The Illinois Department of Revenue is extending the income tax filing due date for corporations. Corporations now have until November 15th to file for the tax year ending on December 31st, 2021. Every corporation subject to income tax must file an income tax return by the required due date. The return must be filed if the corporation was in existence during any part of the tax year.
Illinois manufacturing groups announce Skilled to Build grant program
As the state thinks of innovative ways to spark workforce solutions in manufacturing, the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center and the Illinois Manufacturers Association have joined forces to offer a Skilled to Build grant program. Manufacturing Excellence Center president David Boulay explains the program. He says funding is available for up...
Fayette County State’s Attorney joins list of County Prosecutors suing Gov over SAFE-T Act
News Release from Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison– Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison joined the list of State’s Attorneys who have sued Governor Pritzker over the SAFE-T Act. “After much consideration, I am filing a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act. As a prosecutor, I believe...
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
