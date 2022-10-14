(Chicago, IL) — AT&T Illinois is agreeing to pay 23-million-dollars to resolve a federal criminal investigation into allegations the telephone giant unlawfully influenced former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The company admitted to arranging payments of 22-thousand-dollars to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward in assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. The grand jury added an additional criminal charge to the indictment brought against Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, earlier this year. Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy. The new charges come after Madigan was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving ComEd in 2020.

