(Chicago, IL) — AT&T Illinois is agreeing to pay 23-million-dollars to resolve a federal criminal investigation into allegations the telephone giant unlawfully influenced former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The company admitted to arranging payments of 22-thousand-dollars to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward in assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. The grand jury added an additional criminal charge to the indictment brought against Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, earlier this year. Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy. The new charges come after Madigan was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving ComEd in 2020.
News Release from Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison– Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison joined the list of State’s Attorneys who have sued Governor Pritzker over the SAFE-T Act. “After much consideration, I am filing a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act. As a prosecutor, I believe...
..FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
